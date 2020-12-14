Earlier in the year I discussed how I shouldn’t be so emotionally invested in my favorite sports teams.
Obviously, I didn’t listen to myself.
Saturday had potential to be a terrific day for Yuma sports and my Florida Gators.
Instead, a nightmare occurred.
Florida basketball (which I woke up at 9 a.m. for) lost to our rival Florida State and potentially lost our best player for the season – maybe career.
Then, while Yuma Catholic’s game was happening, my Gators were struggling against unranked and shorthanded LSU. After Snowflake’s thumping of YC, I made it to the car with three minutes left in the Gators’ game.
We’d lose on an eventual game-winning field goal.
For a Saturday that had plenty of promise, it’s a day that’ll stay with me forever. I’m more talking about Florida’s inexcusable loss to LSU and how we lost a potential playoff spot and a Heisman Trophy in the same game.
Basically I went 0-for-3 on Saturday.
How was your weekend?