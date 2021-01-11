I bought a dog Friday.
I’m already debating whether I made the right choice or not.
Al is a good dog. He’s some sort of a shepherd/mix.
However, I’ve quickly learned owning a dog personally is much different than having a dog as a kid living in your parents’ house.
My life now revolves around this 60-pound animal.
It’s great having a companion in my apartment, but it takes a lot of work.
I might have been too harsh in the beginning by saying I’m debating if I made the right decision or not. I made the correct one.
It’s just taking some time getting accustomed to waking up before sunup and walking him for 45 minutes to an hour.
I’ve quickly learned the dog park is his favorite spot. It allows him to exert all of his energy and I am thankful it is less than half a mile from my house.