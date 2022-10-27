20 Under 40 Winner: Ana Godinez

Ana Godinez’s job is to help area businesses help themselves to prosper.
“As the outreach and events coordinator for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, my job involves building relationships with local businesses to determine their individual needs to help them prosper and grow through marketing efforts, networking events, learning opportunities and advocacy.”
She comes to the chamber after having contributed her talents and energy to a number of different organizations in the Yuma area.
“I have worked for nonprofit organizations for over seven years in different industries such as health care, public library service, social services and, most recently, in business with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. My profession has given me the knowledge of the resources and services available throughout Yuma County to serve my community better, whether working with businesses or the direct public.
“I love that my profession allows me to make a small impact in someone’s life and business by helping them connect with the right person or the proper resources to suit their individual needs.”
Her varied career has afforded her numerous satisfying moments, but one that stands out came while she worked for the Yuma County Library District’s San Luis library branch.
“I had been serving our San Luis patrons, specifically the youth. Unfortunately, the pandemic drastically changed our lives and duties, and we had to stop in-person events. However, we continued to serve our community by offering virtual programs and drive-through services and disinfected every book in the library to ensure the safety of our patrons and colleagues. Not even a global pandemic could stop us from serving our community, and my efforts were appreciated and noticed with the Employment of the Month Award in July 2020.”
The pandemic no doubt reinforced the importance adaptability. In fact, her favorite quote is from John C. Maxwell: “Change is inevitable; growth is optional.”
Godinez said she interprets the quote to mean “things will never stay the same; our lives constantly change, and we keep moving in different directions. We will go through turbulent times, but taking control of the things we have the power to change and having a commitment to lifelong learning, not only academically but spiritually and emotionally, are the life lessons that keep us moving toward growth.”
She believes passion is one of the most important qualities that young professionals can have as they pursue their careers.
“Don’t work for recognition, but do work worthy of recognition. Find something you are passionate about, and it won’t feel like a job. You may think you are not making a difference, but someone is watching, and you are making an impact. It’s simple: you matter.”
As for the future, “my hope for the near future is to free up more time in my busy schedule after completing my Digital Audiences bachelor’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication to be more active in the community and give back. Also, on a personal level, I hope to self-publish my first poetry book.”