20 Under 40 Winner: Ashley Simms

Ashley Simms isn’t likely to forget the day she and her husband, Travis Krizay, opened Cafecito, their coffee shop and eatery, in downtown Yuma
“The day we opened Cafecito on Madison Avenue. ... It was such a memorable whirlwind of a day. I was very pregnant and nervous and not quite aware of how supportive and excited our little town was going to be. The day flew by and we sold out of everything we had by noon.”
Simms, having created the Cafecito brand, had started out home brewing, then graduated to working from a trailer, then moved into a 500-square-foot building, then moved into the present location in at 10,000-square-foot building on Main Street.
“I have always had a love for the service industry,” Simms said. “I love being able to create experiences and share conversations with strangers daily.”
What about the future?
“We have a few ventures in the works. I would love to continue to grow Cafecito, perhaps (open) a second location someday. I would also love to teach and inspire others to bet on themselves.”
She has another piece of advice for others seeking to get ahead: “I believe that at the end of the day you have to be proud of your product and your brand. Stay true to your vision, be consistent in everything you do and don’t give up.”
A person who nominated Simms for the 20 Under 40 honor said of her and her husband: “Ashley and Travis have faced extreme tragedy in their lives. What they did with that tragedy was create something beautiful for the entire community to enjoy. Cafecito is not just a place of business, but a gathering place. It is a place that people go to laugh, talk, cry, play music, listen to music, donate to charities, and simply be.”
The nominator added: “Ashley and Travis did not stop with Cafecito. The Atticus Kindness Project was formed to honor their late son and give back to the community. The first Friday of every month at Cafecito is designated to a different nonprofit throughout Yuma. People of all ages come out to donate funds (for the designated non-profit) during these events.”
Simms and her husband have also joined with others to form the Alice and John Baca Community Kitchen, which will teach culinary skills to youth looking to make their own marks in the world.
It may be no surprise that Simms’ favorite quote is one that comes from Mark Twain: ““An unprovoked kindness is the rarest of birds.”
She added: “I am honored to be nominated for this award. I work hard and never pass up an opportunity to be kind or help someone out. Sometimes when that is recognized, it reminds me to keep it up.”
Simms’ and Krizay’s efforts to support the arts through the First Fridays events and other initiatives also won the couple the 2020 Helios award, an honor presented annually by the city of Yuma to a top newcomer on the arts scene.