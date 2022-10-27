20 Under 40 Winner: Brannick Harris

The most memorial professional experience for Brannick Harris was the one in which he gained a lifelong client and friend.
Harris, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, recalled the person had lost her husband. “There was some trouble getting some of her inheritance from an outside party. We worked so hard to get her the money her husband had carefully set aside for her. At one point I even had the federal government helping me on her case. We prevailed in the end and now, every time we meet and talk about her future, we’re just grateful to have each other. She believed in me, and I worked tirelessly for her, and now she’s blessing the lives of people around her and honoring her husband’s memory.”
Harris defines his job as helping clients “safely and strategically reach their financial goals.” His help comes not only in providing sound investment advice but aligning a strong team of tax and estate professionals around his clients.
“I love the excitement of meeting with a young investor and building a plan to realize their dream of retiring early as a millionaire. I love when we have a client’s estate plan put in place, and their surviving children thank me for looking out for their parents. I love when a client pays off their house, or a child’s college tuition. I love those moments when I know I’ve done my job well and that I’ve made a difference in my clients’ lives.”
Harris, who holds a bachelor’s degree with a triple minor in American politics, political theory and Spanish and master’s degree in government from New Mexico State University, has worked in his profession for more that three years.
Currently he is juggling his work at Edward Jones with taking a course to earn his Certified Financial Planner designation and sharing the responsibilities with his wife of raising the couple’s first baby boy. “So the next year holds a lot of flash cards and diaper changes.”
“Longer term, we are working on building our own farm here in the Yuma area so we can give back to the agricultural community, particularly the youth.”
As it is, he is helping the community through his membership in the Yuma Rotary Club and as a volunteer with the Dove Hunt Cleanup, Crossroads Mission, Yuma Community Food Bank and the Alzheimer’s Association.
As a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, he serves as a men’s group counselor and coordinates the process to help other, newly arriving church members settle in Yuma.
His community involvement is reflected in his advice to other young professionals: “Don’t be afraid to take a chance. As long as you are focused on service and being a blessing to the people you serve, you can’t fail.”
The person who nominated him for the 20 Under 40 Honor said of Harris: “He is wise beyond his years and old school when it comes to hard work, family and building his branch at Edward Jones. He is polite, well-mannered and courteous.