20 Under 40 Winner: Howie Jorajuria

Businesses and consumers in and around Yuma can thank Howie Jorajuria for helping them pay for their dreams.
As chief credit officer at 1st Bank Yuma, he oversees the bank’s commercial and consumer lending operations.
“I love working for a community bank because decisions are made locally, which helps us make a difference in the businesses we serve. I love that my voice is heard and (I love) going to bat for the customer,” said Jorajuria, who has worked in the banking industry for 13 years.
The person who nominated Jorajuria for the 20 Under 40 recognition said of him: “Howie in his early 30s is probably one of the youngest chief credit officers in the state, if not the country. He is doing well and embracing the challenge of stepping in at an established high-performing bank with over $600 million in assets. The bank is now the third-largest in Yuma County.”
The nominator added that having just been promoted to the position he holds today, Jorajuria played a key role in helping both the bank and area businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020.
With Jorajuria “taking over for a seasoned CCO, the bank has not missed a beat,” the nominator said. “He helped guide the bank through the pandemic and tough economic times and made sure all 479 of our PPP loans were fully funded. This helped 479 companies keep their doors open.”
The nominator added: “Being one of the youngest CCOs in the country is a pretty big accomplishment, however he isn’t stopping there. Currently, he is at banking school to increase his current skill set for the bank, all while giving back to the community by serving on several prominent boards across Yuma County.”
Jorajuria serves on the Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee, on the board of directors of the Regional Center for Border Health and on the governing board of the Mohawk Valley Elementary School District.
“He has succeeded at every financial institution he has worked at and now balances those work achievements with his community work on three boards and with his growing family,” the nominator said.
The nominator added that likeability, steadiness and patience are among Jorajuria’s best qualities. “Our clients and co-workers just enjoy dealing with him. Most folks don’t have a strong grasp on commercial loans and he is able to communicate how to navigate the system in a cool, calm manner, which people appreciate.
“Customer service is a lost art and Howie understands that the community has lots of choices of where to bank. Because of his demeanor employees and customers just gravitate to him. We are in good hands with one of the youngest CCOs in the country.”
Jorajuria says his most memorable professional moment was being promoted to chief credit officer. He says he plans to continue working in community banking for the foreseeable future.
His advice to other young professionals is simple and to the point: “Show up on time. Do your best. Be kind. Listen.”