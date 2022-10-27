20 Under 40 Winner: Joshua Longo

Joshua Longo turned a layoff into an opportunity.
Longo had juggled his full-time job with a side business he started, Longo’s, a property maintenance building providing full-service lawn maintenance, pressure washing, window cleaning and solar cleaning, among other services.
“I started my business part time in December 2018. When (COVID-19) hit, I was laid off from my job in 2020 and took my business full time. Since then, being veteran-owned, we’ve hired numerous vets and locals to provide great service at a great price.”
Longo loves to fill a niche.
“I love my job because clients have a hard time finding respectable companies to show up and get the job done right the first time. I enjoy solving customer problems and if there’s ever any issue that we can’t solve that isn’t in our wheelhouse, I can refer another respectable company to get the job done right.”
Helping one customer in particular proved to be one of Longo’s most memorable professional moments.
“We had a client who called five other companies to get a quote and not one showed up. We provided our estimate – got the job – and later found out they needed assistance in other projects we don’t specialize in. I was able to refer a couple clients in my BNI group and able to get all their issues resolved.”
It makes sense, then, that Longo’s favorite quote is as follows: “When life throws you a curveball, adjust and swing away.”
And he has more advice for young professionals looking to make their mark. “If you have a passion for something and see an opportunity to make a business and hire fellow citizens. Follow that dream. Everything in life is risk. It’s the risk takers that make America thrive.”
Looking ahead, Longo plans to hire additional teammates and continue providing quality service at affordable prices.
The person who nominated Longo for the 20 Under 40 honor praised his can-do spirit. “In the middle of the pandemic, Josh turned a side hustle into a main hustle and in the process became one of Yuma’s young entrepreneurial success stories.”
The nominator added: “Supporting a young family already, in April of 2020, Josh took that moment to create a business that hires former military to help our community look its best. He’s dedicated to his new hometown, and dedicated to his former service members (providing them) well-paying employment opportunities.”
Longo sets aside time to help his community. In 2020, he used a BBB grant to start the Joshua Longo Foundation, which organizes yearly drives to collect clothing, toys and school supplies for needy children, the nominator said. “He’s volunteered his time and resources to help with graffiti removal and painting over. He is an incredible testament of character and community.”
The nominator added: “Simply put, Josh isn’t afraid of a challenge or intimidated by the unknown. Learning by doing is the hard way to develop as a businessman, citizen, community leader, but it’s the most impactful way.”