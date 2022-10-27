20 Under 40 Winner: Karen Eckard

Where does Karen Eckard find the time?
In February, she started TAHIS Management & Marketing, her digital marketing and management business.
“I create logos, graphic design, and content for social media platforms,” she explained.
“I am also currently studying for my real estate license, which I hope to gain in the next couple months. In addition to marketing and real estate, I am involved with my family’s company, Eckard Commercial Construction. We are expanding into commercial development and quality and affordable housing in order to provide economic growth for the Yuma community. I also run the management and operations of a new RV, boat and self-storage facility, Solar Storage here in Yuma. Recently, I also joined the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation through TAHIS Management & Marketing as their digital specialist.”
She juggles all those responsibilities with being a wife and mother of two girls.
What Eckard loves about her job is the opportunity it gives her to make a difference in the community. “As a native Yuman, I have always hoped to somehow enhance and help my community. Five years ago, my vision was geared more towards health care, but now my focus is on how can I help create jobs, or improve affordable and quality housing.”
Eckard comes to her present career from Hospice of Yuma, where she worked for five years, most recently as a registered nurse case manager.
“By June of 2021 I was ready for a new challenge and began marketing for my mother-in-law, who is an author. I have been working in digital marketing now for about one year. In the last year I have been learning about business, real estate, and development. This year I plan to execute what I have learned and implement it to grow as a professional and hopefully enhance my community.”
Eckard said her most memorable professional moment came when she helped a fashion designer in the area create her own logo.
“She mentioned how long she had gone without a logo, but just was not able to find something that felt like ‘her.’ She wanted to create something that represented herself but also her family history. When I presented her with my design she broke into tears and absolutely loved it. After this meeting I realized that although I was no longer hospice nursing and making a difference in that field, I was still able to help people, just in a different way.”
Her achievements notwithstanding, she has other aspirations for the future.
“Among the professional goals I have for myself, I hope to own multiple development properties that improve the economic infrastructure of my hometown.”
She said her experiences have instilled in her the importance of resilience in getting ahead.
“My advice would be to keep moving forward. Life is a test and will constantly throw obstacles in your path. The important lesson is to not be afraid of failure, and to not be afraid of starting over; in all aspects of life, professionally and personally.”