20 Under 40 Winner: Karla Vera

Even as she pursues her own academic and long-term career goals, Karla Vera is helping other students achieve theirs.
Vera, who is in her senior year at Arizona State University Local working toward a baccalaureate degree in business law, is a program assistant for the same institution, which is located on the Arizona Western College campus.
“My responsibilities as a program assistant vary from preparing and facilitating programming to planning and coordinating recruitment or enhancing student experience events,” she said. “I take great pride in being able to meet with students one on one and help them plan and develop a career path with ASU.”
She also has a part-time job as a resident assistant at AWC, serving the needs of students of the community college who live in campus dorms.
And she just completed an internship for the U.S. Agency of International Department, working as a researcher responsible for reviewing audits from other countries.
She’s enjoyed the opportunities she’s had to learn about different cultures, but “being able to create an impact on students my age, older and younger is what I love most about my jobs. I get to work in the education industry as well as for the government, and both education and the government are areas that greatly impact and matter to our entire nation.”
Her jobs at ASU and AWC have also provided her the opportunity to stay involved in her community, she says.
“I advocate for the school community and town community through events, volunteer work, community cleanups, drives and charity events. As for my hometown, I participate in city events that allow volunteers such as the Dia del Campesino, but I try my best to be involved in my three sister school communities as well.”
Vera says her most memorable professional moment came when she was selected as the USAID intern, a position sought by more than 1,000 students.
“During my interview I acted as my complete self without any filter or exaggeration. Being selected after being myself proved and taught me that I only need to be the real me and I can accomplish so much.”
As for the future, "I greatly wish for the 3H's in my future – happiness, health and honesty," Vera said. "I see myself living a happy life, where I continuously work for my family's happiness and my own. Working for something that I am passionate about and go to work every day full of excitement and feeling happy to be there. I pray to live a healthy life because I strongly believe that you can be the richest person alive, but if you don't have health, you will be so poor. Living an honest life and succeeding in life through honesty and hard work is something I strive for. I genuinely feel that I have a bright future because I live a transparent life where I give out support, kindness and encouragement to others. I am confident that I will reach my goals through perseverance and consistency."