20 Under 40 Winner: Kayla Irr-Mendez

Yuma Investment Group is heavily involved in the community, and Kayla Irr-Mendez has much to do with that.
Mendez, director of first impressions and marketing coordinator for the wealth management firm, is one of this year’s 20 Under 40 honorees.
The person who nominated her for the honor said of Mendez: “Kayla is the perfect example of someone who goes ‘above and beyond,’ both at work and in her personal life. She is a true team player. Kayla is the first to volunteer for any task, be it large or small. She has a huge heart and loves her community. In her role as the marketing coordinator, she is constantly finding creative ways to get Yuma Investment Group involved and supporting our community. Yuma Investment Group loves to support local nonprofits. Kayla is the central coordinator in all we do.”
She also is personally involved in organizations that serve the community. She serves on the advisory board of Catholic Community Services, is a member of the committee of the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation and is a Chamber Ambassador with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. She has also assisted a number of other Yuma nonprofit organizations, among them Yuma Community Theater and organizers of the Hot Summer Nights Car Show.
“In the last few years, I’ve found my passion working with local nonprofits by helping (nonprofit groups) with events and raising money,” Mendez said. “I started with the Hot Summer Night Car Show on Main Street and after joining, we quadrupled the funds raised. Later I joined the advisory board for Catholic Community Services. After the first year we doubled the incoming funds from one event. I want to continue helping nonprofits and their causes.”
Among other achievements, she was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
Mendez has worked for Yuma Investment Group for seven years. “In that time, we have seen her blossom into the amazing human being that she is today,” the nominator said.
Mendez said she loves marketing and community outreach for the variety of challenges it presents to her. “Every day is different, you never know when a curve ball is going to happen.”
Her most memorable professional event came when she was given the task of arranging a large anniversary event for Yuma Investment Group and its clients. “Being the only marketing coordinator in the office, I singlehandedly coordinated the event and pulled it off with much success.”
Her goals for the future include “continuing to support our community in the best way I can.”
She urges other young people to seek out careers that will provide them passion in their work. “You won’t find it overnight, but once you do, you’ll never have to work a day in your life.”
Her nominator for the 20 Under 40 award added: “Kayla has a huge heart. She advocates for her community. She is positive and uplifting to all who meet her. Our clients adore her for her welcoming smile and cheerful personality.”