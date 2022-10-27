20 Under 40 Winner: Kyle Isaacs

For Kyle Isaacs, head coach of the men’s basketball team at Arizona Western College, success isn’t defined just by number of victories.
Success depends on the growth of his players on and off the court. His philosophy can be defined by a quote attributed to legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden: “A good coach can change a game. A great coach can a change a life.”
Not that AWC Matadors haven’t won with Isaacs at the helm. Last year they won 26 games with only five losses and were the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference champs, earning Isaacs the honor of Arizona Community College Division I coach of the year.
Isaacs, who came to AWC in 2002 and served 12 years as assistant coach of the men’s team, was named its head coach in April 2021.
Isaacs says his greatest rewards come in helping young men succeed academically, athletically and socially at AWC. There is “nothing more satisfying than seeing these young guys walk across the stage with that smile of accomplishment.” Also satisfying, he said, is “the comradery and family atmosphere amongst all employees here at AWC.”
In all, Isaacs has helped recruit and mentor 10 All-Americans in the National Junior College Athletic Association and two ACCAC Players of the Year.
He said he’s proud of having been part of many accomplishments at AWC and other places he has been a coach. “However, if I had to pick one single professional moment, I believe it would be being part of our 2022 ACCAC Conference Championship. It was special in many different ways but more so because it was the first year being a head coach here at AWC.”
In his time as coach or assistant coach, Isaacs has helped recruit and mentor 10 NJCAA All-Americans and three ACCAC Players of the Year.
“Kyle Isaacs is an up-and-coming professional who has a great enthusiasm for Arizona Western College and Yuma,” said the person who nominated him for the 20 Under 40 honor. “He works relentlessly to develop his students and players at AWC to prepare them for future success. His successes on and off the court make him a desirable candidate for the 20 Under 40 recognition.
“It’s easy to see Kyle’s successes by looking at the scoreboard, record books and banners. But to see the impact of his leadership, look at the players he has coached. They have represented AWC and Yuma with pride. He prepares young men for the next step in both their athletic and academic careers. His teams are successful in the classroom as well as on the court.”
Isaacs earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science in 2007 and a master’s degree in sports management in 2009 from Texas Tech University.
Beside coaching the men’s team, he is a professor in the AWC’s Physical Education and Wellness Department.
The advice he has for other young professionals may be the same philosophy he instills in his players: “Make your own breaks, work harder than your competition.”