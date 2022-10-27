20 Under 40 Winner: Luz Rios

They aren’t the same, but Luz Rios likens her job as a Yuma insurance agent specializing in Medicare coverage to being a tailor.
“A tailor creates a piece to fit their clients perfectly ... and I get to do that with Medicare health insurance. My job is to look at every aspect of my customers’ lives and make sure they feel comfortable with how their health insurance fits. I am an educator, confident, and (I) advocate to make sure my people are taken care of.”
Rios says it’s people who make her profession enjoyable.
“I am fascinated by people’s stories, learning about their past, living with them in their present and getting to be a part of their future,” she said. “I love being an expert in my field and (being) the person that has solutions people are looking for.”
She added, “I also love that I get to be a part of my community, connect with businesses and resources, and being the liaison for whatever my clients need.”
Rios, who has worked in the insurance industry for nearly 14 years, learned early on the importance of getting out of her comfort zone.
“In the beginning of my career I remember going to a networking meeting and I was completely frozen. As I stood in the corner scared of all the professionals, my boss came up to me and told me to ‘get out there.’ At that moment I realized I had nothing to lose and everything to gain. Now I can’t stop talking to people. I’m really fortunate to have had great mentors, willingness to get out there and the opportunity to learn from different people with different experiences. Fear can keep you from so many amazing opportunities.”
That lesson is serving her now as she works to launch her own insurance agency.
“It’s a scary task but I’m excited to have more options for the people I serve. I dream of one day being a motivational speaker or writing a book of all I’ve learned from everyone I’ve talked to.”
Rios also serves area residents as a member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the American Business Women’s Association and Yuma Rotary, says a person who nominated her for 20 Under 40 recognition.
“Luz has significantly expanded her professional network and has partnered with many other businesses to offer virtual and in-person seminars to pre-retirees,” the nominator said. “Not only does she do her job well, she consistently receives compliments and praise for being so much fun. She promotes joy and brings smiles to everyone’s hearts. At our 55+ group she tells older Medicare clients it’s never too late to get involved.”
Rios’ advice to other young professionals to maintain a good attitude, no matter the circumstances they face. “No matter what’s going on, choose to make everyday the best day. You may not know where you’re going, but everything you do has an echo in eternity.”
Added the nominator: “Luz is passionate, honest, dedicated and has a heart of gold.”