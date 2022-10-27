20 Under 40 Winner: Maria Guzman

Many current and former students of Arizona Western College can thank Maria Guzman. So will future students.
Guzman is an academic advisor at AWC, a career she has held for 11 years.
She loves the opportunities that job gives her to serve students, whether that’s advising them on what classes to take, advising them about what vocational or occupational careers to explore, or advising them about opportunities to transfer to four-year institutions.
She also helps students develop educational plans, monitors their progress toward earning their degrees or certificates, and coordinates career services for students.
“I love several aspects of my job. First, I enjoy my one-on-one interaction with students when I advise them. I am fascinated to bring leadership opportunities to the students because I am empowering them to understand their impact on serving our communities.
“I now advise three student organizations: Rotaract Club, the Side Bright Club and the Professional Society. When I see students’ development, I get inspired to continue doing my best to provide an amazing student experience. I also enjoy working with individuals that love what they do.”
Guzman loves to see her efforts transform the lives of those she counsels.
“One of (my) most memorable professional moments was when one of my students mentioned that she was inspired to submit the All the USA Scholarship thanks to my support and motivation. This financial aid provides full tuition assistance for their last two university years. Now, the student is a nurse in the local hospital; she continues enjoying her professional life student loan-free because she took the advice to apply for the scholarship.”
Ramirez divides time between advising students and serving the community outside the college.
“I want to continue positively impacting people’s lives. One of my goals is to collaborate with friends to create a nonprofit to fundraise to provide scholarships for single parents to attend college. I also see myself involved in local organizations to continue fostering better communities for all. Learning skills will still be a key component of my life.”
Guzman urges other young professionals to “get out of their comfort zone” to get ahead, “to be courageous to follow their dreams and be willing to pay the price. Everyone wants to be successful, but only a few people are eager to study, learn, make mistakes, ask for forgiveness and start again.”
Also, she says, they need to continue pursuing learning. “Education transforms lives and gives you the ticket to get a job interview. Remember that every day is a new start to do your best. We are creating your best version every day. Now is the perfect time to pursue your goals.”
The person who nominated Guzman as a 20 under 40 honor recipient had the following to add about her: “Maria Guzman is passionate about young people and cultivating the next generation. She has been the Rotaract Club advisor for over 10 years as well as an amazing academic advisor. Now she is a mother and her legacy continues to grow.”