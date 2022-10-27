20 Under 40 Winner: Matthew Kaste

Matthew Kaste’s most gratifying moments as a teacher came whenever he saw his students overcome challenges to learning. Now, as a school district administrator, he says he’s most satisfied seeing the educators he supervises have the same impact on children.
Kaste is the Exceptional Student Services director for Yuma Elementary School District 1.
“I am responsible for all special education programs in the district. I am responsible for ensuring our general education and special education teachers meet the diverse needs of students with disabilities. I make sure the district has the staff to provide necessary related services such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy and counseling. My department creates (and) delivers professional development, coaches (and) supports teachers, paras and principals, supports teachers and families in IEP (Individualized Education Program) meetings, review IEPs for compliance and compiles data for state reporting. My department is also responsible for providing high-quality preschool experiences for the community.”
Kaste started out 16 years ago as a kindergarten teacher. His career, he says, took a course change when he interacted with students on the autism spectrum. He earned a master’s degree in special education, taught middle school students with specific learning disabilities for two years, then taught students on the autism spectrum for three years.
He earned a second master’s in education leadership, served as principal at Pecan Elementary School for two years, then was appointed at 36 to his current position.
Ensuring that students with disabilities get a high-quality education leads to “heart-warming moments,” Kaste said.
Other such moments come when he sees parents hear about their children’s progress and visiting an inclusive classroom where special needs children learn next to non-disabled students.
“When I was a teacher my greatest moments were when I was able to help a student overcome a challenge and be successful. Now as ESS director, my most memorable moments are when my coordinators, teachers, therapists and directors make those impacts for students in the classroom.”
The person who nominated Kaste for the 20 Under 40 honor said he “creates a culture that includes all kids and makes decisions on what is best for children.”
The nominator added that Kaste “is calm and reasonable. He is able to make people come to the right conclusion instead of just stating it.”
On his own time, Kaste has volunteered with a number of organizations. He has helped with construction of exhibits in the Children’s Museum of Yuma, helped in making improvements to West Wetlands Park, coached wrestling at Crane Middle School, served as assistant wrestling coach at Cibola High School, coached youth soccer, and, at Valley Horizon Elementary School, coached flag football, softball and soccer.
His long-term goal, he said, is to provide more opportunities for students with disabilities to be in the same classrooms with their grade-level peers.
He advises other young professionals to be persistent and intentional. “Often dreams take time, hard work and planning to come to fruition.”