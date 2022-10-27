20 Under 40 Winner: Michael Pancrazi

Michael Pancrazi wears multiple hats at A.T. Pancrazi.
“I am responsible for overseeing new business development, sales personnel and marketing,” said Pancrazi.
“I love the interaction with business owners,” he said. “It allows me to learn more about them and how they have successfully built their companies.”
But Pancrazi also puts in a considerable amount of his own time helping others, says a person who nominated him for the 20 Under 40 honor.
“Mike is a great nominee because of his strong work ethic and dedication to the Yuma community. Two years ago Mike organized a huge charity fundraiser for a close friend battling cancer. He facilitated the entire event with all proceeds going towards his friend’s cancer treatment.”
But he also does his part and more to help the community at large.
“Mike has served as the president of the University of Arizona YumaCats Alumni Association for the past several years. He is a board member for the Yuma Rotary and the Yuma Golf and Country Club. Mike is not a board member to boost his resume; he is a board member because he wants to work and give back to these organizations. He runs the Walt Kammann Sausage Fry, organizes one of the largest scholarship golf tournaments in town and gives his service any time it is needed.”
Pancrazi also sets an example through his initiative, the nominator said.
“Mike leads by example in a number of ways. He is one of the youngest and most involved members of Yuma Rotary. He encourages others to volunteer and readily takes on extra shifts. While Mike has been the president of the YumaCats for several years, he has been actively involved in the alumni association for much longer. He stepped up and took over the facilitation of the golf tournament when no one else wanted to. With his help, the tournament raised over $40k each of the last four years.”
The nominator added: “Mike’s best quality is his ability to stay calm under pressure. Even under extreme stress, he is calm, friendly and hard working. Mike has the uncanny ability to form friendships with people of all ages. He is a great young leader who is setting a wonderful example for the next generation.”
Pancrazi graduated from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Business, then returned to Yuma to work fulltime for the family business.
“I’ve asked Mike about his role before, and I was amazed at the amount of the effort that he puts into each client,” the nominator said.
Pancrazi, who has worked in the insurance profession for seven years, said his most memorable professional moment “would have to be my first total auto loss when one of my customer’s vehicles caught on fire.”
Pancrazi says his plans for the future are to continue his career at A.T. Pancrazi Insurance while continuing to serve with various nonprofit organizations in the area.
His advice to other young professionals: “Put in the work, now the rest will follow.”