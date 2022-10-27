20 Under 40 Winner: Nohemi Mungia

Nohemi Munguia isn’t just a skilled practitioner in her profession, she also shares her expertise as a teacher.
Munguia is the owner of three businesses in downtown Yuma, the first of which is Nohemi Threading Studio, opened nearly 11 years ago.
“My role at NTS is to make sure all my employees have what they need to run the studio. It has taken time, but I can proudly say I have amazing employees that help make things run smooth.
“My second business is Nohemi’s Eyebrow Academy, where I thread and provide eyebrow and lip permanent makeup. In my academy I also teach the services I provide. I mostly run the academy on my own with some help from my assistant. I have been teaching at NEA for almost three years.
“My third business is the brand new beauty school we just opened, Arizona SkinCare Institute. I do not teach at ASI but I take on the role of director of the school. It is definitely a learning experience and I’m happy to be surrounded by mentors that have helped. As director I make sure both the school and the student salon run properly.”
Munguia has shaped and threaded eyebrows for almost 18 years, microbladed for almost seven years and taught for almost three.
“I love helping people accomplish their dreams and watching them grow with confidence – whether it’s giving my clients the brows they have always wanted or helping someone gain a new skill that can change their life. I am a life changer. Even though it can seem like something so small, giving someone a little more confidence goes a long way. I feel like I get to see lives changed every day. I love the education part of it and seeing others grow and develop their skills is my drive. I love every part of it, even the hard parts because I always see it as a lesson.”
The grand opening of her most recently established business provided her her most memorable professional moment, she says.
Given that she’s opened three businesses, Munguia knows where of she speaks when she urges young professionals not to fear the next step.
“Fear is a good thing, we have a choice to be brave and fight through it to see what lies ahead, or we can run away and let fear hold us back from fulfilling our dreams. It took me a long time to lean this but its been my greatest lesson. Anytime I feel afraid about a decision I ask myself, what is the worst-case scenario? And it’s never really that bad. There’s usually always a solution.”
Munguia says she doesn’t know what the future holds for her. “What I do know is where I want to be. I have learned to go with the flow and see all the opportunities in front of me. I know things are always changing, but one thing is for sure: my businesses will continue to thrive, and I will continue to make a difference wherever I can.”