20 Under 40 Winner: Sarah Halligan

Sarah Halligan helps Yumans and visitors to our city learn about and appreciate some of the area’s most important historical sites.
Halligan is a marketing and communications specialist for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Areas.
In that role, she says, “it is my job to promote Yuma’s historical riverfront. Meaning, I share all information related to the Yuma Territorial Prison, Colorado River State Historic Park and Yuma East Wetlands. Along with promoting these areas, I work closely with several Yuma community partners to bring different ideas on how to attract more people to visit our wonderful city and am currently working on plans on how to help create different events and functions to help local businesses retain employees.”
Halligan has been working in marketing and communications for 5-1/2 years.
“What I love most about my job is being able to share all the amazing things that Yuma has to offer and convincing (people) that it is more than just a pass through town,” she said. “I love sharing our rich unique history and what the Colorado River once was and what we can do in our own personal lives to save as much of this river as we can.”
She says her most memorable professional moment came while touring the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground, and learning what role the two Yuma bases have in the nation’s defense.
“Being able to see it first hand and walking through their day to day duties has left a major impact on my personal life and professional life.”
She looks forward in the future to working with area museums and businesses to make Yuma an even better place for residents and visitors.
Halligan’s advice to young professionals is to believe in themselves, even if they think they are failing. Rising to the occasion is something Halligan, as a cancer survivor, knows something about.
Her favorite quote, from the late musician Bob Marley, sums up her philosophy: “You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.”
The person who nominated her for the 20 Under 40 honor wrote in the nomination: “When I first met Sarah in 2016, she was going through breast cancer treatment. Noticing a need for a cancer survivor support group in our community, Sarah and another woman worked together to start Hope Brigade a 501C3 for cancer patients/survivors. Since stepping back from leading the organization, she has volunteered her time with other local organizations, helping wherever possible.”
The nominator added: “Sarah makes a great 20 Under 40 candidate because she is an inspiration to those who know her and she is committed to making our community a better place to work and live.
“Sarah has served as a leader in several organizations she has been a part of and worked at. She is always committed to doing what is right, even if it isn’t the popular opinion. Sarah is good at mentoring others and encouraging them in their endeavors.”