20 Under 40 Winner: Sean Franklin

Sean Franklin has a job that allows him to pursue his passion for Information Technology while doing his part to protect our nation.
Franklin has worked in the IT profession for six years, most recently with the U.S. Army.
“I currently work as an information technology management specialist and information systems assurance security officer in the Ground Combat Systems Test Directorate at Yuma Test Center of Yuma Proving Ground for the U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command, as a federal government employee,” he said.
“I provide management and security configuration, development, acquisition, utilization, and maintenance of software applications, hosting environments and associated middleware and programs. I am responsible for developing, maintaining, and improving secure computer hosting environments, and designing improvements in critical configuration changes for numerous Mission and Test Support Sections’ personnel and equipment.
“I love the IT industry because of all the innovation and advancements implemented to help assist people in every aspect of their lives,” he added. “What I love about my job is that we can make a direct impact to mission and test support that contributes directly towards the development and implementation of greater advancements for our active duty war-fighting soldiers, both here domestically and abroad.”
He feels a personal sense of loyalty, he says, in part because his dad and his dad’s dad were active-duty soldiers in the Army, while his mother’s dad was a U.S. Marine.
Franklin came to work for YPG 3-1/2 years ago, an occasion he’s not likely to forget.
“My most memorable professional moment would be the day I received my employment offer to the federal service job I now have in my current work role, as this was something I had tried for over three years to get into, having attempted 38 times. I just felt like all the hard work and dedication over my previous years finally paid off and I was accepted into the employment opportunity I tried getting into for so long.”
Given his persistence in seeking a position with the Army, it may come as no surprise that his favorite quote comes from hockey great Wayne Gretzky: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
He has his own advice for other young professionals seeking to make their mark.
“Do not give up. Continue trying new things and keep moving forward,” Franklin said. “As a younger working professional, presumably with fewer years of experience, do everything you can to find an area of specification in the field of work that you would like to pursue and study to get as many professionally accredited certifications as you can in that subject matter to make yourself the most marketable and sought-after applicant in your area of the workforce.”
His goals are to continue serving the Army as a federal employee, as well as giving his time and efforts to his community.
On his own time, he devotes his energy to the Boy Scouts. He not only became an Eagle Scout but a member of Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s national camping honor society for those who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.