20 Under 40 Winner: Tecia Jones

No matter where we come from, no matter what we’re doing now, each of us can make a positive difference in the lives of others. And if we’re meeting the needs of just one person, we’re still making a difference for someone.
That’s what Tecia Jones believes. And as missions and local outreach director for the Church for the City in Yuma, she is in the position to improve the lives of many people.
“My job is to direct volunteer projects locally and globally that serve the community in a sustainable way,” Jones said. “This involves partnering with churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals to address needs, build relationships, and make a difference in people’s lives.
“These needs can be spiritual, financial or day-to-day practical needs that can be met when we come together, share resources and show love to one another. Being aware of needs in our local community and across the world, managing teams, overseeing projects, public speaking and spiritual leadership are all a part of my job responsibilities.”
The person who nominated her for the 20 Under 40 recognition says the community service projects Jones has helmed have ranged from support for families in needs to food drives for area schools to fuel relief programs for area residents. And, the nominator said, “she has excellent public speaking skills and is capable of leading a diverse group of individuals.”
Jones has been with the church for nearly three years.
“I absolutely love helping people,” Jones said. “There’s nothing better than seeing hope in the eyes of someone who just moments before felt unseen, unloved, and feared the future. There will always be needs in this world, but when we meet just one, it makes a world of difference.”
Jones came to the Church for the City in 2019, having been fired from a prior job. Her termination proved to be her most memorable professional moment, she said.
“It tested my ability to get back up after a massive failure. I thought that my career goals were unattainable, and my dreams of being a professional that served people in the middle of their crises were dead. I guess I was wrong.”
Jones finds strength in Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”
Her advice to other young professionals?
“Besides the advice to trust the Lord, my advice would be to find a way to make a positive impact on the people around you regardless of where you may find yourself professionally. Before this job I worked at hotels and in insurance. Still, I looked for ways to make people feel cared for. We are far more fulfilled when we put others first rather than when we look to serve ourselves or get ahead. Goals are good to have, and reaching those goals takes strategy and diligence, but never let goals or a heavy workload keep you from loving people well.”