20 Under 40 Winner: Travis Krizay

Travis Krizay, as co-owner of Cafecito Coffee Co. with his wife, Ashley Simms, doesn’t just serve good food and drinks.
His goal is to provide a memorable experience for his customers at the downtown Yuma eatery.
“Food and beverage is the only industry I’ve ever known,” said Krizay, who is also a co-winner with his wife of the 20 Under 40 honor.
“I love the adrenaline of a busy rush. I love providing an experience as well as a meal. But most of all, I love the relationships I’ve formed with my coworkers and regulars.”
Opening Cafecito, he said, may be his most memorable professional moment. “We purposely opened on April Fools Day – also the first day of fair – in case the opening flopped. That day was a blur. While stressful it was so much fun. My parents, who thought they were just visiting for the week, were immediately put on dish and barista duty. Random friends and family members filling in and helping everywhere they could. There was so much love in that little building.”
Many people know Krizay and Simms as much for their kindness and what they do for the community as for their entrepreneurial spirit.
“Ashley and Travis have faced extreme tragedy in their lives,” wrote the person who nominated the couple for the 20 Under 40 recognition. “What they did with that tragedy was create something beautiful for the entire community to enjoy. Cafecito is not just a place of business, but a gathering place. It is a place that people go to laugh, talk, cry, play music, listen to music, donate to charities and simply be.
“Ashley and Travis did not stop with Cafecito. The Atticus Kindness Project (a 501c3 non-profit organization) was formed to honor their late son and give back to the community. The first Friday of every month at Cafecito is designated to a different nonprofit throughout Yuma. People of all ages come out to donate funds during these events.”
Krizay and Simms have also partnered with others in the community in forming the Alice and John Baca Community Kitchen, which teaches culinary skills to young people to help them achieve future success, the nominator said.
The couple’s best qualities are too numerous to name, the nominator added. “But the two that first come to mind are kindness and positivity. They have made it their life’s motto to do something kind for someone every day. They both have the uncanny ability to see the good in every situation and in every person. Ashley and Travis have already made a lasting impression on the Yuma community and this is just the beginning.”
Meanwhile, Krizay says he and his wife have “big plans” for expansion of Cafecito. “We’ve got another fun restaurant concept we are working on as well. Our business is our creative outlet so it’s hard to sit still. But in those moments of stillness I imagine I’ll be enjoying a cold beer with my lovely wife.”