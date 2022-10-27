Yuma is blessed to have a vibrant community of young professionals who strive to make a difference here, each and every day.
Whether it’s in their professional capacities or personal missions – or often both – these people are making a positive impact on Yuma County.
This year, for the third year in a row, the Yuma Sun’s BIZ Magazine and the NexGen Leadership Council have partnered together to recognize our amazing young professionals and leaders in the 20 Under 40 Rising Star Awards program.
“It is so exciting to see the 20 Under 40 event go from an idea to now being a tradition in our Yuma community. As business and community leaders I believe it is our job to guide, encourage, assist and recognize the next generation of leaders,” said Matt Molenar, president of NexGen and owner of MGM Design.
The awards recognize 20 individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who have excelled in their respective industries and who likewise are good citizens.
“What I love about the 20 under 40 recognition is being able to share the accomplishments of young people who will become the new leaders in our community. After reading all of the nominations that have come in, I can see why these are our 20 under 40 winners. They are all such amazing people who do amazing things,” said Stephanie Daniels, events manager and marketing executive for the Yuma Sun and BIZ magazine.
“We hope recognizing their talent and passions will encourage them to stay in Yuma and continue being active in our local organizations and groups,” Daniels noted.
Daniels also noted the 20 Under 40 awards are a team effort, with past recipients taking part in the selection of the next year’s winners.
“We would like to thank the past winners for being a part of the selection committee this year. It means a lot to have them be a part of this,” Daniels said.
This edition of BIZ magazine is dedicated to this year’s winners, a diverse, unique group of Yumans who stand out among their peers.
“The 20 Under 40 event is so inspirational, impactful and so meaningful to all of the young professionals being recognized. Congratulations to all the nominees and a huge CHEERS to the final 20 winners,” Molenar said.