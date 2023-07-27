Yuma County is an amazing place, in no small part thanks to the terrific people who strive to make a difference every day in our community.
In this issue, we’re honoring 20 individuals who do just that with the 20 Under 40 Rising Star Awards.
Now in its fourth year, this partnership between the Yuma Sun’s BIZ Magazine and the NexGen Leadership Council recognizes 20 people between the ages of 18 and 40 who have excelled in their respective industries and who likewise are good citizens.
“It’s been incredible for NexGen to partner with Biz magazine and the Yuma Sun to help our community recognize the best and brightest stars in our Yuma community,” said John Hessinger, Community Development with Better Business Bureau and Co-President Of NexGen Leadership Council.
“NexGen is committed to growing our community and there’s no better way to do it than working alongside community leaders and past winners to identify and award the great ideas, hard work, and community spirit of our young professionals,” Hessinger noted.
In fact, readers sent in over 50 nominations for the Rising Star Awards, which is an amazing response!
It’s a clear indication that there is a vibrant community of young professionals who call Yuma County home.
This year’s slate of recipients stands tall in our community.
Some work in the education field, imparting knowledge to the next generation of professionals. Others work in marketing, sharing messages of positivity on a variety of platforms. But whether they work in health care, banking or agriculture, all are strong representatives of their respective industries, and each cares tremendously about their work.
Yet each person also makes community a priority. They volunteer with local nonprofit organizations, support the arts community, help veteran causes, dedicate time to our schools, mentor others and give back to philanthropic causes. They find ways to help Yuma County grow and thrive with each of their actions. And they don’t do it for fame or recognition. They do it because they care.
“I think it is important for us to recognize these young professionals who do so much in the community and who do it from their heart and with dedication. They stand as an example to other young professionals,” said Stephanie Daniels, Yuma Sun Events Manager & Marketing Executive. “We want them to continue to grow with their community and continue to do the great things that made them a winner of the Rising Star Award.”
It’s a program that organizers hope to see continue to grow.
“This year we saw a record number of nominations, and even our first repeat winners. It is exciting to see the program grow from an idea in 2020 to new heights of success in 2023. We at NexGen Leadership Council are proud to be a part of this, and want to congratulate all those nominated and raise a toast to all the 2023 winners,” Hessinger concluded.