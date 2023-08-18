Adams County Coroner Dean Amstutz reported Friday that his office is investigating a case they received Thursday afternoon.
top story hot
26 year-old man found dead in Berne
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
90°
- Humidity: 55%
- Cloud Coverage: 98%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:04:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:51 PM
Today
Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 88F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Latest News
- Yuma to extend water, sewer in Ave 5E area
- Kicking things off: 1A-3A schools get going tonight
- Yuma County Fair fall fest postponed till 2024
- Figures show 'slower year-over-year growth' for Arizona's economy
- County, city offers sandbags, self-serve filling station
- Matadors start fast in 9-0 win over Trinidad State
- Yuma trailer damaged in fire
- Yuma Sector Border Patrol at a Glance, Aug. 18, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Nueva tortillería en San Luis trae sabor y añoranza de México
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- Construirá Harvest Prep nueva escuela en el este de San Luis
- Comings & Goings: Foothills Mattress, Catnip’s Closet, Auntie Lee’s Bakery, Luna Estrella, Lovelie's By Tina, Rick’s Haberdashery, plus STARH, Crouse’s
- Two arrested after YPD officers find $1 million in drugs
- Yuma might see a year's worth of rainfall this weekend
- In Custody
- Tienen ofensores sexuales nuevos domicilios
- Decomisan narcóticos del valor de más de $1 millon
- Transforming Yuma’s riverfront: Heritage Area attracts tourists, boosts economy
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.