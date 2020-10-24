In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol, the team of Ron Hardin, Frank Domantay, Rhonda Gray and Barb Chambers tied the team of Larry Gray, Ron Sodlink, Bob Ewers and Bud Hammond at 34. Bob Chidester, Al Graham, Jim Ross and Jacque Cobett were third at 36.
In the Las Barrancas Silver league, Tim Reilly, John Cullen and Brian Healy won gross. Conrad Eisenach, Roger Sprague and M K Hovden were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Jack Joseph, Bobbi Bellusci and Rusty Wiles were the team winners. In the Copper league Tony Hammons and Larry Garrett won gross. Dennis Wagner and Art McLaughlin were the net winners. Mark Hammons, Mike Costello, John Cullen and Rollie Harris were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s league, Rollie Harris and David Richelderfer won gross. Paul McLaughlin and Ken Kingston were the net winners. Greg Beatie, Larry Nicholson, John Newberry and Roger Sprague were the team winners.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event, Hank Browning took first with 8.22 points. Marilyn Cotter was second at 4.09. Steve Parrish was third and Garry Sletten fourth.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Jack Parker took first, with Garry Sletten second, Jerry Olson third and Sandy Lee fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 1 gross, 1 net ball event, Dale Hoch, David Givens, Ray Throckmorton and Tim Segrest took first. Tom McIntire, James Derby, Jack Parker and David Henager were second. Ray Butler, Larry Colao, Rod Donner and Sam Samples were third.
Hole In Ones
Congratulations to Sherry Sack for her One on the 4th hole at Foothills Par 3. Sandy Lee returned to Yuma and promptly made a One on the 13th hole at Mesa del Sol. Congratulations ladies.
Upcoming Events
October 31: Yuma Elks 46th Annual Invitational, contact Steve Schulte at 928- 446-6869.
November 2: Mesa del Sol Lady Hustlers Monday play begins, contact Terry Paden at tjglfng@sbcglobal.net.
November 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Thursday play begins, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
November 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble, contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
November 21 & 22: Desert Mesa Cup Matches at Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol.
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 5 & 6: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.