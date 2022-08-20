20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Marketing and Sales. Ultimately though, I make car buying simple.
How long have you been in this profession?
5 years
What do you love about your job or industry?
I really enjoy helping people. The car buying process can be really confusing and overwhelming. I love simplifying the process for clients and making it an enjoyable experience.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I remember the first time I was able to do my "Cars for Causes" fundraiser and donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Then raising funds for other national and local non-profit organizations like Amberly's Place and the Yuma Food Bank.
What is your favorite quote?
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. - Wayne Gretzky" - Michael Scott and “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” - Michael Scott
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Find your why. Life can hit you with so many hardships. Your why will carry you through that and help you persevere. My wife and son are my why. They carry me through adversity.
What is in your future?
I would love to one day mentor young adults and help them learn sales. I would also like to start a non-profit.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go back to 2003, the year I graduated from Yuma High and tell myself it's ok to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life. Just explore things that I'm curious about and fill my life with joy. Things will work out.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Tardigrades aka water bears. They're extremophiles and can survive some intense stuff like going years without food or water, live in absolute zero or boiling temperatures, and even in the deepest ocean trenches and the vacuum of space. They're survivors and overcome intense environments.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I wish I could sit down and have a conversation with Kobe Bryant. His mentality and desire to be the best and willingness to sacrifice in order to win always inspired me.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
Before I was in the automotive field, I was a marine microbiologist. I graduated from NAU-Yuma and was hired by a oceanographic research institute in Maine. I moved back to be with the woman who is now my wife. I'm a product of this community. I was raised and educated here. That's why it means the world to me. Why I'm devoted to giving back to it.