20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As a Hospice Social Worker, I have the privilege of walking alongside patients and families as they journey through the end-of-life process. I provide emotional support, end-of-life education and reassurance, caregiver support, and life affirmation and encouragement.
How long have you been in this profession?
I graduated with my Master's in Social Work Degree from Boston University in 2015. I have been practicing Social Work for the past 7 years and at Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice since August 2020.
What do you love about your job or industry?
The best part about my role is helping a patient and their family so that the person passes peacefully. I help patients and families feel like they’ve been seen and heard. They are not alone in this process. I enjoy hearing about their life stories and learning from them. I am amazed by how families love and support each other at the end of life. It is an honor to walk that journey with them.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I have witnessed faith and hope in the midst of deep grief. I had a patient with a spouse who had difficulty coming to terms with her terminal illness. The whole team supported him and walked along that journey with him, his anger, his sadness, denial and depression. As a team, we were able to bring in all the support for him to spend quality time with her and be a loving husband to her during her last days. He sang to her and played the piano for her as they loved music and used to entertain. It's a genuine honor to have families allow me to be part of this journey with them and see them move to a place of acceptance and peace.
What is your favorite quote?
“It is one of the most beautiful compensations of this life that you cannot sincerely try to help another without helping yourself.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Find what you love and do it relentlessly! Prevent burnout by setting boundaries and have hobbies and plans to look forward to after work to maintain a healthy work-life balance.
What is in your future?
I plan to continue growing professionally by attaining my Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). My goal is to give back to my community by identifying gaps and developing agencies and programs to meet the needs of my community. I hope to open a non-profit organization in the upcoming years.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
If I could, I would like to go into the future 100 years to see the progress in human rights and technology.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
As busy as a honey bee! The best thing about honey bees is the level of dedication, perseverance, and ability to stay focused and committed to their work.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Nikola Tesla, he had ideas ahead of his time and envisioned a high technological world.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the Yuma community. I left Yuma to seek higher education in social justice and health care. I always planned on coming back and giving back to my community in which I was born and raised as a first generation Mexican- American college graduate. I am hopeful for the continued improvement of access to education to our low-income populations and implementation of early education programs for children and young families. I will continue to provide empowerment to the most vulnerable populations in Yuma county because together we are Yuma Strong!