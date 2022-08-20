20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As the Outreach and Events Coordinator for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, my job involves building relationships with local businesses to determine their individual needs to help them prosper and grow through marketing efforts, networking events, learning opportunities, and advocacy.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have worked for non-profit organizations for over seven years in different industries such as health care, public library service, social services, and most recently, in business with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. My profession has given me the knowledge of the resources and services available throughout Yuma County to serve my community better, whether working with businesses or the direct public.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love that my profession allows me to make a small impact in someone's life and business by helping them connect with the right person or the proper resources to suit their individual needs. So please think of me as another resource in the community, here to help in any way I can.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
There have been many memorable moments throughout my professional development. However, the most meaningful moment occurred during my employment with the Yuma County Library District in the San Luis branch. I had been serving our San Luis patrons, specifically the Youth. Unfortunately, the pandemic drastically changed our lives and duties, and we had to stop in-person events. However, we continued to serve our community by offering virtual programs and drive-thru services and disinfected every book in the library to ensure the safety of our patrons and colleagues. Not even a global pandemic could stop us from serving our community, and my efforts were appreciated and noticed with the Employment of the Month Award in July 2020.
What is your favorite quote?
Change is inevitable; growth is optional. John C. Maxwell
I interpret this quote as things will never stay the same; our lives constantly change, and we keep moving in different directions. We will go through turbulent times, but taking control of the things we have the power to change and having a commitment to lifelong learning, not only academically but spiritually and emotionally, are the life lessons that keep us moving toward growth.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Don't work for recognition, but do work worthy of recognition. Find something you are passionate about, and it won't feel like a job. You may think you are not making a difference, but someone is watching, and you are making an impact. It's simple, you matter.
What is in your future?
My hope for the near future is to free up more time in my busy schedule after completing my Digital Audiences bachelor's degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication to be more active in the community and give back. Also, on a personal level, I hope to self-publish my first poetry book.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
If I could visit the future, it would be in the next five years to see the fruit of the chamber's commitment and dedication to helping businesses in all of Yuma County. Through outreach efforts in Somerton and San Luis, we have connected with local businesses and built connections to serve our business community better. Raised in Somerton and having worked in Somerton and San Luis, Arizona, for several years, I look forward to the continued growth of our business community and membership in South Yuma County.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I consider myself a free bird. I love traveling to explore new places, being out in the community, and having a sense of liberty and freedom to do what I love.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
If I could spend some quality time with a famous person, it would be the Dalai Lama; this is because I believe in living a simple life, free from materialism and ego, and striving to live a meaningful life with less. Therefore, spending a few moments in his presence would bring me peace and joy in our chaotic world, which I constantly work towards in my minimalist journey.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
It is an honor to be nominated with this group of outstanding young professionals who every single one of them makes a positive impact in our community. We all have different backgrounds, professions, ideas, and journeys, but each brings us together, making the Yuma business community prosper and grow.