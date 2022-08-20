20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I currently work as a public affairs specialist at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and as the editor of the YPG newspaper the Outpost. I absolutely love my job! It combines my passion for photography, writing, news, and experience with public affairs into one job. I get to feature the great work we do at YPG and most importantly our workforce. I do everything from reporting, taking photographs, editing content, and when the paper is published, I folder, mail and distribute it. In addition, I have hand in running our social media pages and website and hosting and editing the YPG podcast.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in the news and public relations field back in fourth since the early 2000’s (do I have to age myself lol)! In fact, I was the yearbook editor in high school and also in the journalism/newspaper class, so I can say that was be beginning of my new writing career.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love getting to know people’s story. You never know what people have lived through until you sit down and listen. It feels nice when I see people whom I have featured excitedly open up the newspaper and look for their feature or share what we have posted on social media and see the comments such as, “That’s my dad” or “That’s my son, we are so proud.” There’s also something exciting about sharing information with others.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I have been recognized for my work a few different times. I was voted Yuma’s Best TV personality in 2011 and that was an honor. Yet, I will say one of my most memorable moments involves when I’ve reported on a story that’s helped someone out. I was working in Bakersfield as a news reporter a viewer called in because his mail was not being delivered. He was a Veteran in a wheelchair and could not drive easily to the post office. After I investigated it turns out the mail carrier stopped delivering because of a neighbor had a scary dog. The neighbor had no clue this was happening and once I spoke with him, he kept his dog out of the front yard. The man emailed my boss and I about how happy he was that I was able to solve his problem.
What is your favorite quote?
“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” — Marilyn Monroe
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Don’t be afraid to start over of veer off your planned path.
What is in your future?
Living life to my fullest and giving my all to what makes me happy. We are visiting Hawaii this year for my birthday. It’s been on my family bucket list for a few years. This year we are making it happen. Each year we choose a bucket list location and go there. I am also a hockey Mom. Both girls are playing so I am the best sports spectator and cheerleader around. Professionally, I have a rigorous six-month online Public Affairs certification course starting in July. I am excited to sharpen my skills. I am looking forward all these memorable opportunities.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
This is an emotional one. 2018. The year my little brother unexpectedly passed. However, 2018 was also the year I became a Mom. I would give my brother one last hug and kiss and I would cherish the over whelming happiness of meeting out baby girl.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I am a Leo lady 100% although I am tamed.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Gwen Stefani! I love her energy and style. Plus, she’s always positive.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
Thank you for giving professionals this opportunity to inspire others.