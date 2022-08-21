20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Owner of Andreas Insurance & Tax, I am a passionate leader in the service industry that consists of helping clients or potential clients in there personal & business insurance needs. Whether that be insuring there home, auto, personal recreational toys or insuring there business. I am also a tax preparer and assist with all tax needs. Helping clients maximize any savings for current years of taxes and helping educate them for the future of there tax returns. So they see the most benefits from any and all withholdings!
How long have you been in this profession?
November 2022 will be 12 wonderful growing years in business
What do you love about your job or industry?
My favorite part of my job is providing the service that I myself want to receive in any place I do business in or with!
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Being nominated for Yumas Best for the very first time! And coming in second place! That was a true honor in my growth & I was very proud of myself and team!
What is your favorite quote?
“Failure will never overtake me, if my determination to succeed is strong enough”!
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Rest BUT never give up! Yes it’s hard. Some days you may not want to do it! But the rewards after the hurdles are so worth it! Failures build character & teach so many lessons along the way!
What is in your future?
Expanding my team! Buying my own building. And letting the community know who we are even more so!
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
2-3 years from now I would like to see the future! I want to cheer me on from the that time! I would tell me keep going, stay strong, you got this & so many are rooting for you! On those tough days I could use my future brave me saying these things!
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Kangaroo 🦘 they are smart, fast & very protective of there babies! As a mother myself the characteristics of the female kangaroo are a lot of who and what I am’
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Steve Harvey, he is so inspiring & inspirational. So much of how wisdom has helped me get where I am. And has helped me maintain my faith and power along the journey I have been on! It would be a true honor to say thank you. I’m sure he doesn’t understand the impact he has!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am a proud small business owner that has been tested time and time again. Those who wished I had failed and did not see my fierce fire then I’m sure understand now. I am not giving up and I am just getting started.