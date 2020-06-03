Sports editor’s note: The Arizona Interscholastic Association has realigned conferences/regions for the 2020-21 school year. This is the third part in a series looking at the realignment, with today’s story focusing on Antelope’s move down to the 1A West region, where it will join San Pasqual:
For most team sports other than football, the Antelope Rams are moving down to 1A.
Antelope’s volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball programs have spent the past four years competing at the 2A level — the school’s longtime traditional conference placement — but due to slightly declining enrollment, they are for the first time dropping to 1A for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
For those in Wellton, it’s a welcome change.
“To be honest with you, it’s going to be a really, really good thing for our kids because it puts us in a better place as far as being competitive goes,” boys basketball coach Doug Ragel said.
For the 2018-20 alignment block, Antelope’s listed enrollment was 226 students, which made it the second-smallest public school among 50 in 2A. It has since dropped to 206 students, which makes Antelope the seventh-largest school among 48 in 1A.
According to athletic director Rocky Jaime, Antelope could have played in 1A previously but opted not to because it wanted its football program to remain in 2A, which plays 11-man football as opposed to eight-man in 1A.
For 2020-22, football was aligned separately, which allowed Antelope to remain 2A in football while moving down to 1A in other sports.
“With enrollment being down now to where we are, it makes sense,” Jaime said. “We had talked about playing 1A for quite some time, but the community really didn’t want us to go down there. There’s a stigma (about 1A).”
Playing 1A only became a real possibility in recent years; a little over 10 years ago, Antelope’s enrollment sat around 350. Five years ago, it was around 250.
Now Antelope goes from the six-school 2A Valley region — where it spent the past two years — to the nine-school 1A West region, joining local rival San Pasqual as well as Anthem Prep, Bagdad, Mohave Accelerated, North Phoenix Prep, North Valley Christian, Phoenix Day School for the Deaf and Salome. Of the nine schools, all but Antelope and North Phoenix Prep (1A East) played in the region the last two years.
It’s a far more logical — and fair — fit for Antelope than its previous 2A Valley region, which consisted of five Phoenix-area private/charter schools and Antelope. So in addition to already being one of the smallest schools in 2A, Antelope was the only public school in its region.
“We joked for a while that we were Antelope Prep,” Jaime said. “It’s hard to compete with (private) schools; they fill up their rosters (so easily), they can graduate kids and replace them. At these small (public) schools, when you’re down, you’re down.”
“It is kind of demoralizing when the deck is stacked against you,” Ragel added.
Antelope’s volleyball and basketball programs struggled mightily during their two 2A Valley seasons. The volleyball program went 0-20 in region play, while the boys basketball program went 4-16 and the girls basketball program went 5-15.
In its new region, Antelope will be the fourth-largest school (of nine) and far from the only public one. The chance to be competitive and possibly qualify for state — which Antelope hasn’t done in volleyball since 2008 and in boys/girls basketball since 2007 — is there.
Of the eight schools Antelope will be joining, last year only four had winning seasons in volleyball, four in boys basketball and two in girls basketball. Anthem Prep is the only school in the region that qualified for the postseason in all three sports.
“It’s nice to be able to compete without knowing we’re going to have our butts handed to us every night,” Ragel said.
Jaime did point out that there are quality programs in 1A and it certainly “won’t be a walk in the park.”
The sport in which Antelope has enjoyed the most success over the past decade has been softball, as longtime coach Mike Jorajuria’s program has qualified for state six of last eight completed seasons.
Jorajuria said the biggest difference between 2A and 1A softball is the conference’s top 10 or so teams, as his Rams never got over the round-of-16 hump during any of their recent state appearances — whereas maybe they could have in 1A.
“In the past we had teams that could compete in 2A,” Jorajuria said. “I kind of like the competition (in 2A) better, but I think with our declining enrollment it’s probably about time (to move to 1A). In 2A we could maybe make it to state or the second round, then it kind of shows we didn’t have the horses to get over the hump. Maybe in 1A, you have a really good group of girls and you can make a good run at it.”
Another benefit of the move down, Ragel and Jaime both noted, is being reunited in a region with San Pasqual — and to a lesser extent, Salome.
“We play San Pasqual and Salome a lot anyway, but now it kind of gives us that rivalry again, where the games mean a little more and have some postseason significance now,” Jaime said. “That’s kind of cool.”