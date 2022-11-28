Members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff will be in Yuma next month to conduct on-site interviews for the three candidates who have applied to fill a judicial vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court.
The interviews are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Yuma County Justice Center, located at 250 W. 2nd St., in Courthouse Room 316.
The candidates are attorneys Denise Avila Taylor and Nohemy Echavarria and prosecutor Nathaniel T. Sorenson.
All interviews, which are being held in 30-minute intervals, are open to the public. There will also be a public comment period at 10 a.m. for members of the community to talk about the applicants.
Additionally, the public may send written comments and view the candidates’ applications on the Governor’s Office website at azgovernor.gov/judges.
Comments must be received no later than Dec. 12 for consideration.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Brandon S. Kinsey, which becomes effective on Dec. 21.
Kinsey, who is returning to private practice, was appointed to the bench by Ducey in July 2017 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One.
He was then elected to the position in the November 2018 General Election.
Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters.
Vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge prior to the general election are filled by gubernatorial appointment.
