The Yuma Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy, which is designed for the community to learn about the day-to-day operations of the department and its officers.
The academy, which is 12-weeks long, will also give participants an opportunity to get some “hands-on” instruction on various topics relating to police work.
Some of the classes include a driving course, firearms training, building searches, decision-making scenarios and a canine demonstration.
Participants will also get to learn about crime scene processing, narcotics, gangs, animal control and driving under the influence and traffic laws.
In addition to getting to tour the police station, participants will also have the opportunity to go on a ride-along with an officer.
Two separate classes will be held, one on Tuesday nights and one on Wednesday nights.
They will start on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, and Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, with a graduation ceremony to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, with some nights possibly lasting until 10 p.m.
Classes will be held at the Yuma Police Department, which is located at 1500 S. 1st Ave. and at the Public Safety Training Facility.
There is no fee for attending the academy, but you will be required to attend at least nine sessions, participate in all of the “hands-on” exercises, and complete the ride-along to graduate.
Preference will be given to residents who live within the city limits, but anyone can apply.
Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and pass a background check. The classes are limited to 14 participants each night due to the scenario-based training and to accommodate for social distancing.
Applications for the academy can be picked up at the records window at the police station, or you can ask for an electronic copy to be sent to you by email.
The deadline for application submission is Friday, Nov. 13 or until 28 participants have joined.
If you have any questions about the program please feel free to contact Sgt. Lori Franklin at 373-4732 or e-mailLori.Franklin@Yumaaz.gov , Ofc. Janet Sanchez at 373-4746 or emailJanet.Sanchez@yumaaz.gov or PST Ashley McCleney at 373-4731 or emailAshley.McCleney@yumaaz.gov.