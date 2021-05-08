Leaning on your ace in the postseason tends to work out more times than not.
And Yuma Catholic pitcher Isaac Araiza rose to the occasion for the third-seeded Shamrocks in Saturday’s 9-2 win over No. 14 Winslow in the first round of the 3A baseball postseason.
Rotating through his arsenal of pitches, Araiza had little trouble mowing down a Bulldogs lineup that entered averaging 11.9 runs per game.
The San Diego State commit settled in early, striking out two of the first three hitters he faced.
“He just throws right at you,” YC head coach Curt Foppe said. “He’s got such good stuff, he just attacks the zone and pounds it. He just takes the ball and goes to work.”
Araiza wound up striking out 11 Bulldogs on 97 pitches in six complete innings. The junior allowed just two hits, walked three and one run (zero earned).
“I felt pretty good with my fastball and had my slider (working),” Araiza said. “I felt like I could blow the fastball by them.”
While he quieted the Bulldogs’ talented lineup, Araiza’s offense behind him generated an early lead to relieve some of the postseason pressure off him while on the mound.
Senior outfielder Jonah Leon smoked a leadoff double on the second pitch he saw. On the ensuing pitch to shortstop Alan Rosas, the junior ripped an inside-pitch down the left field line for an RBI-double.
The quick start offensively is no surprise for the Shamrocks, as they’ve scored eight or more runs in 15 of their 19 games this season.
Two batters later, Roberto Romero belted an RBI-triple into the left field gap to give YC a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.
“My confidence is a lot higher,” Araiza noted about pitching with a lead. “Our guys can hit and it makes it a lot easier on me.”
Araiza stepped back onto the mound striking out three more in the second and rarely found himself in difficult situations. While his offense provided a generous cushion, the defense behind Araiza didn’t give the same support.
The Shamrocks’ defense tallied five errors in the win and allowed the Bulldogs to get in scoring position several times.
“If we could have fielded the baseball a little better, (Araiza) probably would have finished the game,” Foppe said.
Despite the sloppy defensive ball, the Shamrocks’ bats continued to provide plenty of run support.
YC’s DJ Sakay stepped into the batter’s box with two-outs and the bases full of Shamrocks. The junior connected on a two-run single to centerfield to push the lead to 5-0.
The offense became stagnant for two consecutive innings before YC unloaded a four-run sixth inning.
Sakay blooped a leadoff single into right field before Araiza put two aboard on a single to left.
Leon delivered his second base hit of the day, driving in Austin Priest, who reached on a fielder’s-choice earlier in the inning. Two batters later, Romero’s two-out, two-run base hit pushed the YC lead to 8-1.
Yuma Catholic would tack on one more run before Sakay finished off the game in the seventh inning.
The Shamrocks advance to the 3A quarterfinals and will face No. 11 Fountain Hills after the Falcons upset No. 6 Gilbert Christian on Saturday.
The two teams will square off Tuesday in Goodyear.
“We’ve had to face Fountain Hills in the postseason before,” Foppe said. “It’ll be a good game.”
YC is uncertain who’ll take the mind in Tuesday’s game.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.