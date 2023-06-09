SOMERTON – Kofa High graduate Carlos Salazar is one of six recipients nationally of a highly sought scholarship that helps students of migrant families go on to college.
Salazar, 17, a member of the Class of 2023 at Kofa, will use the Albert Lee Wright Jr. Memorial Migrant Scholarship to attend Arizona State University, where he plans to study either criminal justice or architecture.
Salazar, who maintained a near-perfect grade point average at Kofa, received the $5,000 scholarship from the National Association of State Directors of Migrant Education. The scholarship goes annually to students in migrant families employed either in agriculture or commercial fishing.
“I feel very proud,” Salazar said. “This scholarship is helping me so much to go to the university, so that my parents don’t have to worry so much about the money. They already have made a lot of sacrifices to support the family.”
Salazar’s father worked in the agricultural fields until 16 years ago, when an accident left him disabled. His experience served to motivate his son to get an education.
“I think I applied for about 10 scholarships and I got four, but (the Albert Lee Wright Jr. scholarship) is the biggest one. It’s an honor to be selected, because I know that there were nearly 530 applications that were received.”
On May 1, Salazar spoke at the National Conference of Migrant Education, dedicating his speech to his parents.
“I spoke about the experience of the accident and all that we have had to do to help my father, but also (I spoke) about what work in the fields means to a family.”
Salazar said he is considering majoring in criminal justice with an eye toward joining the Border Patrol and ultimately becoming an FBI agent. But he’s not ruling out a career in architecture, he said.
He hopes he can serve as an example to others who are trying to find money to continue their educations, he said.
“My advice to them is that they not be ashamed to seek help, that they apply for all the scholarships they can, that they take advantage. There’s a lot of money available. I was helped a lot by my counselor at Kofa and I would tell others to look for anyone who can help them.”
Salazar’s counselor was Leticia Pereda. “Carlos is going to achieve his goals because he is determined to have a career,” she said. “I would like to see all students take advantage of these opportunities that they have. I hope we can find more stories like that of Carlos.”
The last Yuma-area student to receive the Albert Lee Wright Jr. Memorial Migrant Scholarship was Diana Ochoa, also a Kofa graduate, who received it in 2019.