20 under 40 nominee submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I am the owner of Cafecito. Together Travis and I handle the day to day orders, and operations with the help of an outstanding crew!
How long have you been in this profession?
In 2015 I created the brand and slowly went from home brewing, to trailer, to 500sq ft building, to what we are in today! A little over 10,000 sq feet on Main Street in my hometown!
What do you love about your job or industry?
I have always had a love for the service industry! I love being able to create experiences and share conversations with strangers daily!
What is your most memorable professional moment?
The Day we opened cafecito on Madison Ave. It was such a memorable whirlwind of a day! I was very pregnant and nervous and not quite aware of how supportive and excited our little town was going to be. The Day flew by and we sold out of everything we had by noon. It was such an honor
What is your favorite quote?
“An unprovoked Kindness is the rarest of birds”
Mark Twain
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
I believe that at the end of the day you have to be proud of your product and your brand. Stay true to your vision, be consistent in everything you do and don’t give up!
What is in your future?
We have a few ventures in the works! I would love to continue to grow cafecito, perhaps a second location someday!? I would also love to teach and inspire others to bet on themselves!
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would give anything to go back in time and change the most tragic day of my life but it also has so much to do with who I am today and what i stand for so that’s a difficult question
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I used to be fierce and adventurous like a tiger, but as I age I’m more of a house cat that likes a sunny spot in a window somewhere by myself:)
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
My favorite comedian is Jim Norton and to hang out with him would make my day!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am honored to be nominated for this award. I work hard and never pass up an opportunity to be kind or help someone out. Sometimes when that is recognized, it reminds me to keep it up!