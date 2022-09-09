HENDERSON, Nev. – Arizona Western College’s volleyball team (2-6) dropped two matches here Friday in the Coyote Classic, losing first to Utah State Eastern (11-3) in three sets in the opening match of the day, then losing a tight battle with No. 10 ranked Polk State (4-4) 3-1 in an afternoon showdown.
In the match with Polk State, after the Lady Matadors scored the first two points of the match, Polk State rattled off seven of the next eight to take a 7-3 lead, forcing an Arizona Western timeout. The Lady Matadors fell behind by six before three straight kills, one from Amanda Juliao and two from Makayla Fonoimoana brought AWC to within three at 18-15. The Lady Matadors would go on to score 11 of the final 17 points, using an 11-5 run to win the first set 26-24.
The Lady Matadors opened the second set with four straight points, continuing their momentum from the first set win. Polk State would embark on a 12-2 run to take a 12-6 lead before a Daniela Jimenez kill snapped the Eagles’ run. The Lady Matadors would fight back and cut the deficit to one late but Polk State evened the match at a set a piece with a 25-23 win in the second set.
After the Lady Matadors scored the first point of the third set, Polk State went on to score the next six points, forcing an AWC timeout. Polk State opened up a 14-7 lead before Jimenez recorded a kill to stop the run. Polk State went on to win the set 25-14, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
After trading the first eight points, Polk State used a 4-1 run to open an 8-5 lead in the fourth set. After falling behind by six, the Lady Matadors cut the Eagles’ lead to two at 19-17 and 23-21 but Polk State pulled away, taking the final set 25-21, winning the match 3-1.
Jimenez finished the match with a team-leading 15 kills while Fonoimoana ended the match with 13. Natalia Slazynska recorded 34 assists while Juliao led the team with nine digs.
Against Utah State Eastern both teams traded points early on before the Lady Matadors went on a 2-0 run to even the set at four early, thanks in part to a pair of Daniela Jimenez kills. Utah State Eastern would build a 14-10 lead in the first set before building the advantage to 19-12 before Arizona Western was forced to take their second timeout. Utah State Eastern scored six of the final seven points to take the opening set 25-13.
The Golden Eagles continued their momentum from the first set into the second, scoring five of the first six points to take a 5-1 lead before Jimenez recorded her third kill of the match to stop the run. Jimenez tied the set up at 8-8 with another kill, her fourth of the match. Natalia Slazynska recorded an ace to put the Lady Matadors up a pair at 17-15. Makayla Fonoimoana gave the Lady Matadors their largest lead of the set with a kill, pushing the lead to 19-16. Utah State Eastern again would end a set on a run, scoring 10 of the final 15 points to win 26-24, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Utah State Eastern jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third set before Fonoimoana ended the run with a kill, getting the Lady Matadors on the board with their first point of the set. Utah State Eastern opened up a 22-11 before Arizona Western was forced to take a timeout. Utah State Eastern would finish off the set with a 25-14 win, winning the match 3-0.
Jimenez and Amanda Juliao each finished with 10 kills to lead the team while Fonoimonana led the team with nine digs.
The Lady Matadors will wrap up the Coyote Classic with the final match today, taking on No. 16 Seward County in a 2 p.m. showdown at Vegas Aces Volleyball Club.