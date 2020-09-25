Mohawk Valley, Wellton Elementary and Yuma Union High School districts reopened their doors for in-person learning Sept. 14, welcoming students with face masks, social distancing and more-copious-than-usual amounts of hand sanitizer – elements unique to the 2020-2021 school year.
In East Yuma County, things commenced smoother than first expected.
“I guess I should not be surprised because, as a staff, we had carefully gone over every detail and worked very hard to make this a safe and welcoming return,” said Mohawk Valley School District Superintendent Shanna Johnson. “Mohawk has an awesome staff that works very closely together – they are an amazing team.”
Mohawk took a “staggered” approach to reopening, bringing students back to campus in phases beginning with kindergarten through third grade on Monday, followed by fourth and fifth grades on Tuesday and sixth, seventh and eighth grades on Wednesday.
Even with protocols like requiring all grade levels to don face masks – which has been made easier for the younger students by assigning them a lanyard they wear around their neck – and adding an extra lunch time and bus route to further ensure physical distancing, there’ve been no barriers to learning and growing on Avenue 39E, according to Johnson.
“Once the students were on campus, it was like they never left,” she said. “We are being cautious and planning our distancing and wearing masks, and that has gone well. Even with those safety measures in place, we are able to connect with our students. The masks and distancing did not create the barriers that we anticipated.”
According to Johnson, just over 10% of Mohawk’s student body has opted to stick with distance learning. She respects the families’ choice, she said, but balancing both in-person and remote learners is taxing for her 25-person staff, who are stretched thin by their additional (albeit temporary) duties. To help them manage their workload, Mohawk has shortened its school days by 90 minutes.
Because some families were hopping between learning options, rather than clearly deciding whether to return or remain remote, Johnson “drew a line in the sand” – families will need to choose their instructional mode and stick with it until Oct. 13.
Wellton has set a similar boundary. Parents have been asked to commit to their selected option (whether it be in-person or distance learning) through Oct. 5. After that, the first Monday of each month will serve as a sort of “transition day” for families wishing to swap their current instructional mode.
At this time, according to Wellton Elementary School District Superintendent Lisa Jameson, 40% of the school’s 175 students have chosen to return to campus, while the remaining 60% have stuck with distance learning.
“We have worked with families to make sure they have internet service and we have provided Chromebooks and headphones to all students,” said Jameson. “Synchronous instruction is being provided and teachers have been wonderful in learning the ins and outs of providing virtual instruction to students at home while instructing students in the classroom.”
As for Kofa High School, housed by YUHSD, staff spent a great deal of time leading up the big day working to understand the different emotions students may be experiencing as they migrate back to campus with thoughts of COVID-19 still looming.
One teacher, according to Kofa High School Principal Mike Sharp, started the first day of in-person classtime with an exercise in which students – through socially distanced collaboration – chose a single word to summarize their feelings regarding being back on campus.
In first period, the word was “anxious;” second period, “nervous;” third period, “chill” (meaning relaxed). By fourth period, students were feeling “excited.”
“I think that’s very telling of our first week,” said Sharp. “We were all really nervous coming into it. It was kind of like before a big competition. You get that nervousness in you; you know you’ve prepared enough for it, you know you’re ready for it, but it’s a ‘let’s go ahead and get this thing started’ kind of nervous.”
On Monday and Tuesday, students whose last names begin with A-L attend in-person while students whose last names begin with M-Z connect with their classes via Canvas, YUHSD’s learning management system. Wednesdays are an all-online learning day districtwide; on Thursday and Friday, the cohorts switch, bringing M-Z students to campus while A-L learns at home.
Of Kofa’s 2,500 students, Sharp said the daily average for on-campus attendance has been about 400. Of the population attending online, 95% are maintaining consistent attendance.
“It’s still enough to create a buzz,” he said. “There’s enough students that, when they have their passing periods, you’re able to see movement and have conversation with the kids. The highlight for sure is having the kids back, no question. As I was walking around talking to teachers, there was a little bit more skip in their step and gleam in their eyes. Teachers aren’t teachers without kids.”
According to Sharp, there’s no denying that this school year is different from those before it. As face masks, social distancing and sanitation protocols continue to be enforced on campus, Sharp said Kofa is ready to respond to COVID-19 when its presence crops up.
“I just hope there’s not a feeling out there or a thought that the schools aren’t going to have any type of COVID cases,” said Sharp. “It’s understood that the schools are a microcosm of our city. I don’t think it’s a question of if we have a case; I think it’s when we have a case. We’re more than likely going to have cases, but we do have procedures and protocols and things in place to help mitigate and minimize (infections) so that it doesn’t spread any more than it needs to.”
At Mohawk, administration maintains a similar awareness. According to Johnson, the district will continue to monitor Yuma County health data, making additional decisions as the need arises
“I feel that we are in a good place moving forward to keep our schools open,” said Johnson. “We must respect the seriousness of this virus but we must (also) recognize the social and emotional needs of students and keep a balance. As time has gone on through this pandemic, nothing has surprised me. It has most definitely been a lesson of ‘anything is possible.’ And, looking ahead, I am still cautious and know that although we have started back, anything is possible and who knows where we will be in December.”