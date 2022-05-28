Miles de estudiantes de preparatorias del área de Yuma se graduaron de sus planteles respectivas el viernes, entre ellos los de la Preparatoria de San Luis. Aquí salen fotografías de la ceremonia de graduación en San Luis.
Ceremonias de graduación
- FOTOS POR CESAR NEYOY, BAJO EL SOL
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
90°
Sunny
- Humidity: 13%
- Cloud Coverage: 18%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:32:37 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:12 PM
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High 101F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 97F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Latest News
- Somerton approves new buyer for former City Hall building
- 45 years at Crane
- Ducey vetoes voter registration cancellation bill
- Defense request granted in case against former Yuma police officer
- Water, cooling stations in Yuma County
- District One's Lisa Thrower named West Regional Director of the Year
- THE LAST WORD IN ASTROLOGY, MAY 28, 2022
- No. 1 Swiatek finds focus at French Open amid 31-match run
Most Popular
Articles
- Seven arrested, one killed in gunbattle between police and suspected cartel members
- Comings & Goings: 24 Karat, Fortuna Hills Liquor, InStyle Salon by AnnaLuz
- Stallworth wins COY award for sixth time
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- YC's Rush signs with Wisconsin River-Falls
- Pedestrian struck and killed in Yuma
- A fast starter
- Flying out of Yuma: Airport director updates business community
- Yuma Sector Border Patrol Glance
- Man who hit YPD cars to avoid arrest sentenced to prison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.