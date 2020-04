Today

Plentiful sunshine. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 56F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.