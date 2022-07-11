Trabajadores continuan con la construcción de la nueva preparatoria en Somerton para servir a jóvenes de la creciente ciudad. La preparatoria, la que se ubicará en la esquina de la Calle Jefferson y la Avenida César Chávez, es programada abrir sus puertas en el otoño del 2020. El Distrito de Preparatorias Yuma Union está supervisando el proyecto del costo de 68 millones de dólares, para el cual el contratista principal es McCarthy Building Companies.
Continua obra de construcción de preparatoria de Somerton
- FOTOS POR RANDY HOEFT YUMA SUN
