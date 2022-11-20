Durante el Día de Carreras realizado recientemente a la primaria Roosevelt en Yuma, oficiales que integran las diversas unidades del Departamento de Policía de Yuma visitaron el plantel para darles a conocer a estudiantes cómo desempeñan sus cargos como oficiales de motocicleta, de la unidad canina y de la unidad de tácticas policiacas especiales.

