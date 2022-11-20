Durante el Día de Carreras realizado recientemente a la primaria Roosevelt en Yuma, oficiales que integran las diversas unidades del Departamento de Policía de Yuma visitaron el plantel para darles a conocer a estudiantes cómo desempeñan sus cargos como oficiales de motocicleta, de la unidad canina y de la unidad de tácticas policiacas especiales.
Día de carreras policiales
- FOTOS POR RANDY HOEFT, YUMA SUN
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
66°
Sunny
- Humidity: 14%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:13 AM
- Sunset: 05:34:44 PM
Today
Sunny. High 74F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 74F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Latest News
- Business Glance: Nov. 20, 2022
- County to buy $1.7M in vehicles from Yuma dealers
- Yuma VA clinic reopening on Monday
- Matadors fall to Monroe in NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship Final
- Yuma police investigating child luring attempt
- Yuma Outdoors: Useful tips for becoming a traditional archer
- Gomez-Zendejas duo takes Desert Hills Men’s Association November event
- When Arizona Was Young: Hollywood stars gave Yuma Depression boost
Most Popular
Articles
- Mueren en accidente dos músicos y maestros del sur del condado
- Sports bar and pizzeria in Somerton has liquor license suspended indefinitely
- Se le levantan dos cargos de asesinato
- Hearings held for three men charged in fatal shooting
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- Nuevo prospecto trae a San Luis campeonato de Gene Lewis
- GoFundMe set up for fallen firefighter
- Suspect in custody following fatal shooting
- Un futuro superestrella de Yuma
- Comings & Goings: Allen’s Pacific Ave. Furniture, Lieren Chavez/ IMPT, Desert Delites Cafe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.