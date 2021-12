Today

Showers early, then clearing with ample sunshine by the afternoon. High 69F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.