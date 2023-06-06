Trabajadores de la compañía subcontratista Somerton Electric recientemente emprendieron obras de desarrollo del nuevo parque público en la comunidad de Foothills, ubicado en 133225 este el camino South Frontage Road. El parque está siendo desarrollado en tres fases, y en la primera los trabajadores sembrarán pasto, construirán andadores y instalarán mesa de picnic. El parque también contará con estacionamiento de asfalto. La mesa de supervisors del Condado de Yuma previamente aprobó contrato de $1.1 millón de dólares con la empresa constructora Merrill Development para terminar la primera fase del parque, al que se dio el nombre Foothills County Park.
Right Now
88°
Sunny
- Humidity: 19%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 05:30:19 AM
- Sunset: 07:44:07 PM
Today
Sunny. High near 95F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
- Board puts off hazmat permit decision
- Hobbs nixes bill on homelessness
- 20 homes evacuated Monday after small brush fire
- Council to consider adopting $474M tentative budget
- Arizona governor vetoes several bills Monday
- Crane governing board meets for special session today
- YPD starting Facebook Live series to answer Yuma's questions
- The Last Word in Astrology, June 6, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Yuma's own Jay Chandra earns bronze medal at MathCON
- Comings & Goings: Old Burger King/liquor store, Aroi Thai Cuisine, Pinoy House of Lumpia; Wells Fargo
- Traffic checkpoints set up amid surge in violence in San Luis R.C.
- Convicted sex offender has new address in Yuma
- Comings & Goings: Sinister Powder Coats offering services, Unearthed Alchemy, MCAS Chevron
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- Kennedy Pool might be too costly to rehab
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- Leaders, activists tour Yuma border
- Has crime risen in Yuma?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Yuma Office
Currently Open
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Currently Open
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.