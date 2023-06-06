Trabajadores de la compañía subcontratista Somerton Electric recientemente emprendieron obras de desarrollo del nuevo parque público en la comunidad de Foothills, ubicado en 133225 este el camino South Frontage Road. El parque está siendo desarrollado en tres fases, y en la primera los trabajadores sembrarán pasto, construirán andadores y instalarán mesa de picnic. El parque también contará con estacionamiento de asfalto. La mesa de supervisors del Condado de Yuma previamente aprobó contrato de $1.1 millón de dólares con la empresa constructora Merrill Development para terminar la primera fase del parque, al que se dio el nombre Foothills County Park.

