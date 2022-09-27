La segunda edición del evento UTV Block Party regresó el ambiente de fiesta a la calle Main de Somerton el pasado sábado. Una buena asistencia de amantes del off road y de público en general tuvo el festejo que ofreció exhibición de vehículos y puestos de venta de artículos diversos y relacionados con esa actividad, así como puestos de comida y diversión con un programa artístico. El evento organizado por el Ayuntamiento de Somerton recabó fondos para el Centro de Adultos Mayores y el proyecto de sitio en honor de veteranos de la Tribu Cocopah.

