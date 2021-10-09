SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ten years in existence, the South Yuma County Coalition Against Domestic Violence is still working to fulfill its dream of opening a shelter for victims of physical abuse in the home.
But Maria Cecilia Cruz, president of the coalition, takes pride in an annual march the organization leads in San Luis as well as in other activities it stages to shine a light on the problem.
“It’s been 10 years since the birth of the coalition and the march against domestic violence,” Cruz said. “I believe during these years we have brought about greater awareness among victims that they have to talk about it and that (domestic violence) cases need to be brought to light.”
In part because victims are more likely now to report their attackers, the number of cases of domestic violence have continued to climb, says Cruz.
Not only that, drugs, particularly fentanyl, have exacerbated the problem, with offenders more likely to take the step from verbal to physical abuse of their victims.
“There’s been more drug use in the last decade, especially of the blue pill,” she said of fentanyl tablets that have turned up in San Luis in recent years. “Now there’s more aggressiveness and attacks, and not just in the home. Fights between couples can be seein in automobiles, in plain daylight, in public places. Shame and respect have been lost.”
Confinement at home prompted by COVID-19 has also led to more reported cases, Cruz added.
The pandemic also led the coalition to suspend some of its activities, among them events to raise funds to build a shelter in San Luis for people forced by domestic violence to leave their homes, she said.
Cruz said the coalition plans to resume fund-raising activities by the spring, not only to benefit the shelter but also to raise funds to a hire an executive director whose tasks would include seeking grants for the organization. Another goal, she said, includes securing for victims counseling services provided by the nonprofit organization The Healing Journey.
The pandemic also had bought a halt to the annual march, although the coalition was able to resume the event last month. More than 70 people took part in the march, which proceeded south along Main Street before doubling back to the gymnasium located at the city’s Joe Orduno Park, where city police and firefighters, the first responders to domestic violence calls, and members of the coaltion’s board of directors were honored.
Anyone who would like to be involved with the coalition can call 928-627-1819.