Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.