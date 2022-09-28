Estudiantes estudiantiles y estudiantes individuos prepararon diversos tipos de salsas que se le sirvieron al público en general, como parte del Concurso de Salsa que se llevó a cabo el martes en el plantel principal en Yuma del Colegio Arizona Western. Quienes presenciaron el evento pagaron 3 dólares cada uno para chips con que pudieron probar las diversas salsas, y después votaron por sus favoritas.

