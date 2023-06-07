Más de 100 niños y jóvenes de kindergarten hasta el duodécimo grado reuniernon esta semana a la cancha del gimnasio del plantel principal del Colegio Arizona Western en Yuma, para participar en el Campamento de Basquetbol de Verano de AWC, presentado por el concesionario Chapman Automotive. En el campamento se les impartieron a los participantes jovenes los fundamentos de manejo de la pelota, rebote, defensa y forma de tiro.

