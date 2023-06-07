Más de 100 niños y jóvenes de kindergarten hasta el duodécimo grado reuniernon esta semana a la cancha del gimnasio del plantel principal del Colegio Arizona Western en Yuma, para participar en el Campamento de Basquetbol de Verano de AWC, presentado por el concesionario Chapman Automotive. En el campamento se les impartieron a los participantes jovenes los fundamentos de manejo de la pelota, rebote, defensa y forma de tiro.
Fundamentos de basquetbol
- FOTOS RANDY HOEFT YUMA SUN
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
81°
- Humidity: 30%
- Cloud Coverage: 5%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 05:30:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:44:36 PM
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 96F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
- Council awards $2.6M contract for water plant expansion
- Arizona panel gives OK to new state prison system chief
- 20-year-old man reported missing in Colorado River
- Man killed in vehicle collision Monday in Yuma
- Paradise fundraiser nets $53K for abuse victims
- Name Dropper
- The Last Word in Astrology, June 7, 2023
- Canadian wildfire smoke spreads 'hazardous' air in both countries
Most Popular
Articles
- Yuma's own Jay Chandra earns bronze medal at MathCON
- Traffic checkpoints set up amid surge in violence in San Luis R.C.
- Convicted sex offender has new address in Yuma
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- Comings & Goings: Sinister Powder Coats offering services, Unearthed Alchemy, MCAS Chevron
- Comings & Goings: Old Burger King/liquor store, Aroi Thai Cuisine, Pinoy House of Lumpia; Wells Fargo
- Kennedy Pool might be too costly to rehab
- Leaders, activists tour Yuma border
- Has crime risen in Yuma?
- In Custody
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Yuma Office
Currently Open
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Currently Open
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.