Diecisiete reclutas policiales recientemente recibieron sus certificados y placas durante ceremonia de graduación de la Academia de Capacitación Policial del Colegio Arizona Western. Entre los reclutas son los que se unirán a los departamentos de policía de Somerton y San Luis, Ariz. Los otros son nuevos oficiales de los departatmentos de policía de Yuma y Kingman, de los departamentos de los alguaciles de los Condados de Yuma y Mohave, y del Departamento de Caza y Pesca de los Tribus del Río Colorado. En estas photos, el oficial de Somerton Jose Mena coloca la placa a la camisa de su esposa, Dani, una de los graduados, David García le da saludo a su hijo, David García Jr., otro graduado y tambien nuevo miembro del Departamento de Policía de Yuma, y la graduada Marleny González recibe las felicidades del jefe Richard Jessup, del Departamento de Policía de San Luis, a cuyas filas se unirá.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you