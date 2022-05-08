Con la conclusión de la temporada de cultivación agrícola, se desmontan cientos de sistema de riego en los campos en el área de Yuma. Las pipas y los aspersores se montarán de nuevo a tiempo para la nueva temporada el próximo otoño.
Hasta la próxima
- FOTOS POR RANDY HOEFT, YUMA SUN
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
92°
Sunny
- Humidity: 12%
- Cloud Coverage: 1%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:44:57 AM
- Sunset: 07:25:22 PM
Today
Windy with sunshine. High 93F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
- Game changers: Creative industries trigger economic development and tourism
- Funding earmarked for affordable rental housing
- AZTEC High School to close after 26 years
- BBB Tip: Beware scammers offering student loan forgiveness
- Political signs to begin appearing May 23
- When Arizona Was Young: First movie to be filmed in Yuma likely was in 1914
- Business Glance: May 8, 2022
- Fire House Facts, May 08, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- NAU to offer free tuition to Arizona residents with incomes of 65K or less
- Off-duty Yuma Border Patrol agent aids state legislator at scene of rollover crash
- Comings & Goings: Michael Foods, Ricardo Urquijo/Allstate, Horizon Health and Wellness, Wave Neuroscience/Arkos Health
- Two men arrested in fatal shooting
- Council welcomes housing on golf course property
- Va Harvest Prep por campeonato estatal en futbol mixto
- Arizona grown: Seed industry sprouts green for Yuma, state
- Yuma police investigate teenager's shooting
- Fire damages fifth-wheel trailer
- Man charged in armed break-in sentenced to prison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.