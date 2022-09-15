Funcionarios públicos del área de Yuma, entre ellos el alcalde de San Luis, Gerardo Sánchez; el alcalde de Yuma, Doug Nicholls y el presidente de la mesa de supervisores del Condado de Yuma, Marco Antonio Reyes, reunieron el miércoles para celebrar el arranque del proyecto de instalación de una red fibra óptica en el condado, con fines de ofrecer a todos residentes del condado el acceso a servicio de internet de alta velocidad. El condado previamente seleccionó a la empresa ALLO Fiber, de la ciudad de Lincoln, Nebraska, para instalar 140 millas lineales de red troncal de banda ancha para poder realizar el proyecto. Brad Moline, presidente de ALLO Fiber, también se presentó para el evento.

